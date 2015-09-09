© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

LineStream and Danfoss Drives enter technology partnership

LineStream Technologies, a provider of software-based control solutions for the industrial automation sector, has entered into a partnership with Danfoss Drives, under which Danfoss will leverage LineStream’s software across its product portfolio.

“This partnership is a direct response to customer demands for a more sophisticated, easier-to-use product infrastructure,” said Vesa Laisi, president of Danfoss Drives. With today’s controls, set-up is an imprecise trial-and-error process that demands extensive design and commissioning time, often resulting in costly support, lost production and suboptimal performance. “By combining Danfoss’ deep engineering and application expertise with LineStream’s advanced control software, we will address our customers’ traditional control design challenges and inefficiencies,” said Laisi.



“The scalability of LineStream’s software complements Danfoss’ breadth of industrial automated products,” said David Neundorfer, president and CEO of LineStream. The benefits of enhanced controls range from enhanced accuracy and energy efficiency to easier commissioning and more effective customer support. “Our goal is simple,” said Neundorfer. “It is to make Danfoss the go-to brand for high-performance, hassle-free industrial solutions.”