© dyconex

Dyconex invests new machinery from Schmoll

Dyconex AG, a supplier of circuit board solutions, has made a major investment in the MXY2 drilling and routing machine from Schmoll Maschinen GmbH.

With this move, Dyconex has made a further step in the development of ever smaller structures and meeting the requirements for even higher accuracy. The machine comes with two separate vacuum tables that can be moved quickly and precisely along every axis with individual linear drives. In this way, both accuracy and productivity are improved. Further, all process data is recorded. This allows traceability of the machining data down to each individual circuit board.



The machine will be used primarily for the manufacture of flexible and rigid-flexible circuit boards.