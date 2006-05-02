Camtek Completes a $15M Private Placement

Camtek Ltd. announced that it received and accepted orders from Israeli institutional investors for a private placement of ,525,252 ordinary shares at a price of $5.94 per share, the closing price of the shares on the Nasdaq National Market on Wednesday April 26, 2006.

These shares ,together with warrants which are exercisable into additional 1,262,626 ordinary shares at a price per share of $6.83 during a period of four years, will be issued to the investors following approval of registration for trading of the shares by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Mrs Ronit Dulberg Camtek's CFO commented," We are pleased with the successful and quick execution of the private placement The company's strong performance in recent quarters and the potential future growth, enabled us to raise the funds from a position of strength.



Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO added, "This offering is a testament to the confidence by the capital markets in Camtek future prospects. The addition of $15 million to our balance sheet positions us well to execute our growth plans. These plans aim at two main markets: the PCB market, our legacy business; and the semiconductor equipment market, in which we have become a leading player with the success of the Falcon. The trends we are seeing in the market and the acceptance of our products lead us to be optimistic about the future of the company and its growth prospects."