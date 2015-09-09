© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Beijer Electronics to sell Finnish operations

Swedish Beijer Electronic and the Finnish technology company UTU have signed a letter of intent under which UTU will acquire Beijer Electronics' Finnish business.

Going forward, UTU will be a supplier of Beijer Electronics’ HMI products, as well as a number of other brands, in Finland. The divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics’ financial result in 2015.



“The divestment of the Finnish business is a step in the direction to focus on Beijer Electronics as an HMI company. We are looking forward to a close cooperation with UTU in the future”, says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of Beijer Electronics AB.