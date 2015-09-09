© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Kitron signs frame agreement with Rheinmetall

German automotive and defence equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall AG, has selected Kitron ASA as its manufacturing partner for its global defence division.

The scope of the contract is delivery of electronics manufacturing services, including PCBA, box-build, test development and high-level assembly. The contract has a value of NOK 100 million (roughly EUR 10.86 million) over a three-year period starting in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Kitron's facilities in both Norway and Lithuania will contribute to the contract.



"Kitron is a high-performance supplier in the defence and aircraft industry. The technical facilities of Kitron allow them to react quickly and flexibly to individual customer requirements. The application of modern methods and processes are the reason why they are the most economical and the fastest to respond to customer request. We think that the frame agreement paves the way for a long, successful cooperation," said Jens Ahlborn, Commodity manager of Rheinmetall Defence Electronics



"This agreement demonstrates our competitiveness in a global market where quality, competence, flexibility and delivery precision are of essential importance. Rheinmetall is one of the leading players within the defence industry and they expect only the highest standards from their suppliers. We are extremely pleased that we have passed their extensive quality audits and that they now have selected us as manufacturing partner," said Tommy P. Storstein, Corporate sales director of Kitron.