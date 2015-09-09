© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK awarded contract worth up to $260 million

Orbital ATK has been awarded a USD 119 million contract by the U.S. Navy for the fourth full-rate production lot of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) and a fifth lot for up to USD 141 million.

The contract covers All-Up Round missiles and captive air training missiles for the U.S. Navy and Italian Air Force as well as the second Foreign Military Sales order for the Royal Australian Air Force. The contract award reinforces the customers need for AARGM’s critical mission capabilities.



“With the rapid proliferation of threats emerging around the world, AARGM provides significant advanced capabilities to those protecting our nation each and every day,” said Bill Kasting, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK’s Defense Electronic Systems division of the Defense Systems Group. “AARGM continues to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with the most advanced system against surface-to-air threats.”



AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system, upgrading legacy AGM-88 HARM systems with advanced capability to perform destruction of enemy air defense missions. AARGM provides pilots with in-cockpit, real-time electronic order of battle situational awareness against surface-to-air threats.