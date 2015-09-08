© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Altus Group receives another order from Exception EMS

Altus Group has received a significant new order from Exception EMS, to provide the company with a full 3D Solder Paste Inspection system from Koh Young. This adds to Exception’s recent investment of two Rehm nitrogen capable reflow ovens from Altus.

The system will be installed into the Calne, UK facility of Exception EMS in the coming weeks and was selected after an extensive evaluation of the SPI market.



The 8030 SPI system was selected due to its accurate quantitative measurements of solder paste deposits.



Jiri Kucera, Engineering Manager of Exception EMS said: “We have selected Koh Young as our new company wide supplier of Solder Paste Inspection equipment as we felt their technology and system design best suited our varied needs and would deliver a very reliable and repeatable process over many years.



“Koh Young’s technological lead in the market, plus a good local support from Altus, were the major factors in our selection process and our final decision. We expect to work closely as partners with Koh Young and Altus for other equipment needs in the future,” Kucera added.