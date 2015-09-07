© jibo

Acer looking to enter the robot field?

The company is reportedly planning to invest in a business which main would mainly focus on robotics R&D – before year-end.

However, the business is still in its early stage and need some time to mature, and thus is not expected to make any great contributions to Acer in two-three years time, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Back in early August Acer joined the funding of the social robot Jibo. "We see significant value in Jibo who can provide companionship to all members of the family, especially children and elders," Jeff Chen, Acer's chief investment officer stated in the release about funding Jibo.



"Our investment in Jibo is based on our view of Jibo as a platform to develop IOB (Internet of Being) services, and smart home applications that may be powered by Acer's BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) or in the future, may offer enhanced interactivity with Acer Chromebooks in the education sector,” Chen added.