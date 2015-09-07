© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

BlackBerry to acquire Good Technology

BlackBerry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Good Technology, a provider of secure mobility solutions, for USD 425 million in cash.

With the acquisition, BlackBerry aims to offer its customers a more complete end-to-end solution that secured the entire mobile enterprise, across all platforms.



Good will bring complementary capabilities and technologies to BlackBerry, including secure applications and containerization that protects end user privacy.



“By acquiring Good, BlackBerry will better solve one of the biggest struggles for CIOs today, especially those in regulated industries: securely managing devices across any platform. By providing even stronger cross-platform capabilities our customers will not have to compromise on their choice of operating systems, deployment models or any level of privacy and security,” said John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO. “Like BlackBerry, Good has a very strong presence in enterprises and governments around the world and, with this transaction, BlackBerry will enhance its sales and distribution capabilities and further grow its enterprise software revenue stream.”



“Enterprise customers today demand stringent security and the most flexible platform across all mobility strategies,” said Christy Wyatt, Good Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to join BlackBerry, where together we will be the most comprehensive mobile platform in the market. Good has worked hard to deliver the highest levels of security across operating systems and applications. Our trusted Good solutions will also help BlackBerry to accelerate its Internet of Things platform for managing endpoints beyond mobile devices.”



BlackBerry expects the transaction to be completed toward the end of the company’s 2016 fiscal third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.