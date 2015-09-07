© designersart dreamstime.com

Elbit Systems awarded a $78 million contract

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract from a European country to supply an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)-based cutting-edge intelligence solution.

Valued at approximately USD 78 million, the contract will be performed over a two-year period by Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division, established several months ago, as a result of combining Elbit Systems' Electro-optics – Elop and UAS Divisions.



Elbit Systems' solution will consist, among other elements, of AMPS (Advanced Multi-Sensor Payload System) - a multi-sensor electro-optics system capable of long-range visual intelligence for both day and night. The system is adaptable for a large variety of airborne applications and serves as an important building block for the integrated intelligence solution.



Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division commented: "We are proud of this contract award to supply a solution that answers the current and future requirements of the high level intelligence systems' market. We develop and tailor end-to-end solutions that meet the demands and specific expectations of our customers. I believe that our systematic capabilities, that enable an optimal integration between UAS and our intelligence systems, will enhance our position as a world leader in ISTAR activities resulting in further achievements in the international market."