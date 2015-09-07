© luchschen dreamstime.com

Micro-Motor transfer to Slovenia

Micro-Motor Ltd., a company based in Therwil (BL), will transfer all of its business operations, including product development, production, and administration, to Slovenia.

For this purpose, Micro-Motor has formed a new company. Their partner to enter the newly established company will be KOLEKTOR. The company will operate from Idrija. The transfer will be completed by January 1, 2016.



Stefan Menzl, Managing Director of Micro-Motor Ltd, explains: "Following the decision taken by the Swiss National Bank in January 2015 to no longer fix the price of the Swiss Franc at 1.20 against the Euro and the subsequent strengthening of the Swiss Franc, this step has become necessary. The niche production of small series is a labor-intense process and, due to the current exchange rate of the Swiss Franc, our products have become significantly more expensive for our European customers. Our competitiveness in the market place has decreased. We are convinced that Micro-Motor will regain its competitive edge thanks to this transfer and the collaboration with Kolektor."



Radovan Bolko, President of the Management Board of KOLEKTOR, explains: "We are pleased to become a partner to Micro-Motor. This partnership in the field of niche drives strengthens our global recognition in the electronics and drives segment. Collaboration with Micro-Motor is well in line with Kolektor strategy, under which we are committed to long-term development of drives and complete system solutions.