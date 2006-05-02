Flextronics plans to hire 80,000

Flextronics said it will increase sales by 63% to 25 billion US Dollars in three to four years time from now. The company also plans to hire 80,000 new staff globally.

About 60-70 % of the new hires will come from Asia, primarily in China and India, and will comprise manufacturing, management, engineers and support staff. Over the next 12 months, Flextronics will add 20,000 new staff in Asia. Flextronics currently see the highest growth in digital TVs and mobile parts, Reuter reports.