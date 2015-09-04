© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Euro semi sales hit $ 2.87 billion in July

Semiconductor shipments in Europe in July reached US$2.837 billion, an increase of 0.4% from the USD 2.837 reported for June, according to the ESIA.

The figures, based on the latest WSTS report, show that increased revenues in Europe in July were mainly driven by solid demand for microprocessors and logic semiconductor devices. The memory segment also grew vigorously in July, with increased revenues in the Total MOS Memory, Total MOS DRAMS, and Flash categories. All figures represent a three-month rolling average. In addition, consistent with the trend of the last three months, demand was particularly strong for semiconductor devices specifically designed for use in consumer, computer and wired communication applications.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor revenues were USD 27.883 billion, down 0.4% from the previous month and down 0.9% versus the same month in 2014.



Exchange rate effects played a significant role in July, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.549 billion Euros, down 0.3% versus the previous month and an increase of 7.1% versus the same month a year ago.