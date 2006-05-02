Arrow NAC forms new group

The North American Components (NAC) business of Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced it has formed a new group dedicated to serving the needs of manufacturers in the industrial market.

Leveraging a growth opportunity for Arrow and its suppliers, the Industrial Group has strengthened Arrow's industrial market expertise with dedicated sales, service and management teams who bring decades of industry experience, enabling the company to meet the specific electrical requirements of customers. The Industrial Group serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which design industrial equipment using electrical components. It also offers products and services for facilities maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) within manufacturing companies, which use replacement components to service industrial equipment at their factories.



"Industrial customers purchase from a highly fragmented supply chain today, so they haven't had access to such a broad product line or value-added services from a single source," said Colin Boyd, general manager, Arrow Advantage, who oversees the Industrial Group. "Customers will benefit from one-stop shopping through Arrow, along with our supply chain services like online ordering tools that integrate with customers' material planning and scheduling programs."



Arrow's offerings for industrial customers include passive, electromechanical and connectors (PEMCO) targeted for the electrical marketplace for industrial environment uses such as circuit protection, frequency control and thermal management. Arrow has a franchised relationship with over 200 suppliers, and stocks over 334,000 items for the industrial market.



Arrow's proven supply chain services include integrated supply, in-plant stores that offer components onsite for equipment maintenance and repair, consignment and vendor managed inventory. Arrow's Industrial Group provides technical support for a customer's product design, coupled with third-party resources from Arrow Consulting and Engineering Services (ACES) and integration partners.