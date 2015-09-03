© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

TM Robotics hires industry veteran to lead US sales team

TM Robotics, partnered with Toshiba Machine, has hired Doug Dalgliesh as Business Development Manager for the United States.

In his new role, Dalgliesh will be responsible for managing and developing TM Robotics’ distributor network as well as identifying and nurturing new markets for the company.



Dalgliesh brings more than thirty-five years of industrial robot experience from companies such as Rankin Corp., Rankin Automation, and KEBA Corporation.



“Toshiba Machine is the only company providing a comprehensive range of all three categories of robots—6-axis, SCARA, and Cartesian—that are in-house designed and built,” said Dalgliesh. “With this flexibility, TM Robotics can easily customize a solution to the customers’ need and budget. TM Robotics is uniquely able to nurture customer growth and fuel their desire to have the best industrial robotics solution.”



“After thirty-five years of working in the industrial robotics market, Doug possesses a wealth of industry experience, enabling him to quickly identify ways to automate new markets and outline ideal solutions for customers,” said Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics. “I look forward to the new distributors and staff Doug will put in place to establish our stronghold in the United States.”