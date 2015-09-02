© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Heraeus: Downsizing and investing

The technology group Heraeus is planning a general restructuring of its production landscape in significant business segments. The focus is on the optimization and merging of some Heraeus locations in the Rhine-Main region (Germany).

As part of these measures, Heraeus plans to invest heavily in its business operations. The facilities in the Rhine-Main region will see around EUR 150 million, to be used for the expansion and optimisation of the locations there.



This will include the construction of an innovation center (around EUR 40 million), the expansion of production capacities in Wehrheim (around EUR 17 million) and the improvement and expansion of production and logistics facilities (around 90 million).



In addition, the business unit Heraeus Noblelight will concentrate its activities at one site in Hanau (from currently three).Heraeus Quartzglas will cease production at its location in Quartzstraße / Hannau until 2017 and move business activities to the Kleinostheim site. A smaller part of the production will be moved to Bitterfeld. These measures will affect 70 jobs. All affected employees will be offered new jobs at the Kleinostheim site.



Production and production-related operations in Hanau's main plant will see optimisation (measures scheduled until 2017). Some production operations will be phased out. These measures concern around 400 positions. A further 110 jobs will be terminated, which are currently occupied by agency staff.