© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Electrolux opens cooker factory in Egypt

The new Electrolux cooker factory in Egypt has been officially opened, producing a new range of freestanding cookers that are designed to give Electrolux a competitive edge in the local and regional markets.

Located 50 km north-west of Cairo, the 60'000-square meters factory houses two production lines producing the new freestanding cookers.



The products will be sold under four brands in Egypt and the Middle East region: Zanussi, Electrolux, Frigidaire and White Westinghouse. The factory has 400 employees.