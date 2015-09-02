© saki

Saki's Fremont facility is opened for business

AIO equipment manufacturer Saki Corporation, along with Lean Stream, Innovative Equipment Technology (IET), and Uptime, are opening their new facility in Fremont, California.

The new office, part of the offices of Saki's distributor Lean Stream, will serve as a sales, training, service, and application support facility for Saki's 2D and 3D automated optical, solder paste, and x-ray inspection systems.



"Our companies have joined together to give the best service and support to our customers," said Jodie Akiyama, president of Saki Corporation.