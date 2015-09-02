© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Foxconn is not done with Indonesia

Yesterday I said the story of Foxconn and Indonesia has been full of twist and turns, and it looks like there was still a U-turn to be made. Apparently the company hasn't cancelled its investment plans in the country.

After yesterdays reports, originating from Kontan Daily, citing the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Suryo Bambang Sulisto stating that the company had withdrawn its investment plans due to land issues.



However, in a Reuters report, Foxconn commented that; “As we have stated on a number of occasions, Foxconn would consider investments in Indonesia or other markets only if they made commercial sense".



The company went on saying that it will continue to look at investment opportunities in the country, and that it would provide updates only if it has anything to say in regards to its investment plans.