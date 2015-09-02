© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Manz receives US order worth EUR million

Manz AG has received a EUR 12 million order for a production line from a new customer – a manufacture of lithium-ion batteries – in the US.

The agreement also contains the prospective option for additional production lines for installation in the USA and China. According to Manz, the orders of the US battery manufacturer for a production line for stacked pouch cells reflect the increasing customer activity in the e-mobility sector. The orders will impact revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year and in some cases in the coming year.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments on the incoming orders: “The new orders are a clear signal – companies worldwide are intensifying their involvement in e-mobility and are increasingly investing in production technology for the manufacture of high-performance batteries. In view of the increasing momentum, we see very good opportunities for obtaining additional orders from this industry. This will give our Energy Storage segment additional growth momentum and strengthen our development on a lasting basis." Lifespan, run time and security play key roles for the acceptance and success of e-mobility.”



The order that has now been obtained in the Energy Storage segment is in keeping with the dynamic development of orders in this segment since the beginning of the year. In this way Manz AG has already been able to book new and follow-on orders in the Energy Storage segment with a total volume of around 100 million euros this fiscal year.