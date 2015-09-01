© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 01, 2015
Jotron to supply PAGA communication systems to the Johan Sverdrup field
Jotron AS, a manufacturer of communication systems for land, sea and air safety, has been awarded a contract for delivery of the Public Address & General Alarm (PAGA) systems to the Johan Sverdrup North Sea development.
Johan Sverdrup is one of the largest oil discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf. The field production is estimated to represent approximately 25 percent of all Norwegian oil production when it reaches full production. Statoil is the operator of the Johan Sverdrup development, and the energy company is developing the field in phases. Phase 1 of the development will contain the field centre of four fixed platform installations as well as additional subsea installations.
The contract signed by Statoil and Jotron comprises of four dual PAGA communication systems, one to each of the four fixed platforms planned within phase 1. Production of the PAGA systems to Johan Sverdrup will start at Jotron’s office in Skoppum this fall. The systems are scheduled for delivery mid-year 2016. The Johan Sverdrup field production is scheduled for late 2019.
“We are very pleased to be selected as the PAGA supplier to Johan Sverdrup. The competition in the market is tougher than ever and a demanding tender process has been intense and required commitment and dedication from everyone involved at Jotron. This contract proves that Jotron remains a competitive and attractive supplier of communication systems for offshore installations,” says Leif Morten Ramberg, Director Marketing and Sales Energy Markets at Jotron. - We are proud to be taking part in the future of Norwegian offshore operations. Signing this contract with Statoil, puts Jotron in a favorable position to take part in new development phases of Johan Sverdrup and other future developments on the Norwegian shelf.
