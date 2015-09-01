© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

LPKF strengthens strategic structures for LDS and Rapid PCB Prototyping

LPKF is enhancing two of its divisions with the additions of two engineers. Malte Fengler is the new Strategic Product Manager MID, and Stephan Krause becomes Sales Director for Rapid PCB Prototyping

Malte Fengler has worked for the laser equipment manufacturer LPKF in the field of Molded Interconnect Device (MID) technology since 2011. This technology enables the production and placement of circuit layouts on complex three-dimensional carrier structures. Fengler is concerned with process engineering, feasibility studies, global customer support, and applications. In addition, he is in charge of existing as well as newly developed LDS substrate materials, and process consulting.



In August 2015, he succeeds Stephan Krause as the new Strategic Product Manager MID and takes over the responsibility for current and future markets as well as new applications in the field of LDS MID technology



Stephan Krause has acted as a Sales Engineer since 2002 and supported the LPKF team as Strategic Product Manager LDS since August 2012. In October 2015, he moves to the Rapid PCB Prototyping division and takes charge of the worldwide RP sales activities. Moreover, he manages the contacts with the RP distributors.