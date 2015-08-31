© akeeris dreamstime.com

Mycronic partners with REStronicson southeast and midwest regions

Mycronic signed new representation in two regions in the US. The southeast region includes Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and the midwest region includes Indiana and Kentucky.

“REStronics Midwest is very pleased to be appointed as the exclusive representative for Mycronic in Indiana and Kentucky. We are confident that we'll generate significant new opportunities for the Mycronic product line. REStronics Midwest represents other leading product lines in SMT manufacturing and Mycronic is an excellent fit in our marketplace” says David Leventhal, Managing Director for REStronics Corporate.



Tim Glasgow, Managing Director REStronics Southeast points out, “REStronics is excited about the opportunity to represent Mycronic exclusively in the southeast territories. We feel the Mycronic product offering including pick-and-place, automated component storage and high-speed jet printing equipment fit perfectly with our customer base. This will give our office's in the Atlanta and Memphis locations the ability to increase market share substantially in the coming years. REStronics Southeast represents capital lines for the SMT and through hole assembly including a full compliment of consumable lines.”