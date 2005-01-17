TTPCom triples Engineering staff in China

TTPCom Ltd announced in a press release expansion plans for its engineering centres in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The growing demand in China for TTPCom’s GSM/GPRS, EDGE and 3G protocol software and its flexible AJAR applications platform has led to a recent recruitment drive in which over fifty wireless software development and support engineers will be added to its staff.



Since establishing a presence in the country over a decade ago, TTPCom has developed ongoing relationships with leading design houses and manufacturers including TCL, ZTE, Soutec, China Kejian, Yuhua, Simcom and Longcheer. Furthermore, the popularity of the TTPCom GSM/ GPRS platform has led to its ranking as number two in the Chinese domestic market with an eighteen per cent share and over thirteen and a half million units sold in 2004. The recruitment strategy is the latest initiative in TTPCom’s ongoing investment in the Chinese market which contributes approximately a third of the company’s revenue.



Wang Yun, General Manager of TTPCom China commented: “The local engineering team in China is doing an outstanding job of supporting our customers to develop world-class mobile phones. The sheer volume of handsets in the local market based on our technology and the excellent feedback we have received from the organisations we work with is a testament to their hard work and outstanding ability. We have already developed the next generation technologies, including EDGE, 3G and advanced multimedia features that customers need to compete globally, now we are planning to enlarge the engineering team to match the demand”.