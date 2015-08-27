© vladek dreamstime.com

Meyer Burger gets contract from EcoSolifer

EcoSolifer Ltd. has awarded Meyer Burger a strategic contract with a total value of about CHF 29 million.

The first order out of this contract is for CHF 23 million and includes the delivery and installation of a high efficiency heterojunction (HJT) cell line, making EcoSolifer the first major industrial heterojunction cell producer worldwide. The order also includes Meyer Burger’s integrated cell performance measurement and sorting technology and a FabEagle MES modular software system for scaleable production management.



EcoSolifer CEO Dr Ákos Haidegger sees mutual benefits in the cooperation stating, “the combination of Meyer Burger’s high efficiency bifacial heterojunction cell technology with EcoSolifer’s broad know-how in PV development and industrial scale production capability could trigger an extraordinarily dynamic impulse and influence the entire solar market.” EcoSolifer plans to reach a half gigawatt of cell production capacity in the short term in order to leverage its scale of production and be extremely competitive with its European manufacturing facility.



Meyer Burger CEO Peter Pauli comments “with our future-oriented integrated photovoltaic technologies, Meyer Burger is ideally positioned to support EcoSolifer in combating the shortage of high efficiency solar modules in the photovoltaic market. This is the beginning of important ongoing joint development in the European and global markets.”



Delivery and installation of the heterojunction cell line technology to EcoSolifer’s European manufacturing site in Csorna, Hungary is scheduled for late 2015. EcoSolifer plans to begin industrial manufacturing in the first quarter 2016. The initial production line has an annual capacity of 90-100 MW.