Eltek receives new orders

PCB manufacturer Eltek has received orders amounting to USD 1.1 million from three customers in the Medical Device sector.

Since the beginning of the third quarter, the Israel-based PCB manufacturer has received several orders from three U.S. customers in the medical devicesector, amounting to US$ 1.1 million in the aggregate. The majority amount of these orders is expected to be delivered to the customers in 2015, and the balance in the first half of 2016.



Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said: "I am proud that Eltek is repeatedly selected as the supplier of choice for Printed Circuit Boards used in advanced medical devices. These new orders represent the continued market recognition of the high quality, advanced technology and reliability of our products. We are focused on the medical and defense global markets as part of our long-term business plan."