© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 27, 2015
DMASS: Industry continues on double-digit growth path
Dollar swing against Euro drives growth across Europe. Germany trails. Russian market loses due to sanctions. Commodities weak, design products up.
2015 proves to be a very dynamic year for the European semiconductor distribution industry. After a strong double-digit start in Q1, the second quarter continued the upward trend. According to DMASS (Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists), semiconductor distribution sales in Q2/CY15 grew by 16% to 1.86 Billion Euro, another record quarter in the history of DMASS.
A significant part of the increase is again coming from a Euro/US-Dollar swing – a 20% lower Euro drove price increases, accumulated exchange rate effect of other currencies versus the Euro and a higher valuation of transaction performed in US Dollars.
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented: “Although 16% sounds like a healthy increase, we have to keep in mind that not all of it comes from higher demand or organic growth opportunities, but from financial effects. We will see this effect weaken over the course of the year. Halfway through 2015, it seems clear that European distribution will enjoy a double-digit growth across the entire year, provided no massive macro effect will drive the second half into the corner. It remains to be seen how the European export is affected by the weakening of the Chinese expansion.”
Regionally, all countries or major regions except Germany and Russia enjoyed the continued upswing, led by Israel (48%), Turkey (33%) the Nordic Region (31%) and Eastern Europe (29.5%) The major regions meandered around the average growth: UK grew by 17% to 153 Million Euro, France by 18.3% to 145 Million Euro, Italy by 13.6% to 183 Million Euro, Nordic by 31% to 185 Million and Eastern Europe by over 29% to 238 Million Euro. Germany, by far the largest region, only reported a 5.9% growth to 546 Million Euro. Russia was the only country to report negative numbers, all due to embargo situation.
Georg Steinberger: “We have seen the currency effects playing out differently throughout the regions, with Italy and Germany obviously affected most by the weaker Euro. This will most probably balance out toward the end of 2015, when the difference between Euro and Dollar will become less of an issue.”
On the product side, there was a clear trend towards more complex components and lower growth of many commodity products (although also distorted by the currency swing): With 41%, Other Logic grew fastest to nearly 100 Million Euro, followed by Programmable Logic (26% to 150 Million Euro). Memories grew 16.3% to 143 Million Euro, Discretes by 17.1% to 105 Million Euro, Sensors by 17.6% to 41 Million Euro, Analog by 15.3% to 543 Million Euro and Optoelectronics by 15% to 191 Million Euro. Below the quarter average: MOS Micro (13.9% to 384 Million Euro), Standard Logic (8.7% to 32 Million Euro) and Power (5.3% to 171 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “In a nutshell, there is a clear difference between high end products and most of the commodities. While standard products lacked in dynamics, the higher end logic, programmable products and MOS Micro products certainly thrived. When the currency effects subside towards the end of 2015, we may again see meaningful organic growth numbers at product level.”
DMASS has started to report on Passive Components, Electromechanical Components and Power Supplies as well, to complete the distribution market picture. Due to the early stages of the reporting, numbers will only be shared among the reporting members. Steinberger: “We still work on DMASS IPE coverage and memberships (distributors and suppliers). It took us 25 years with semiconductors to become the default on distribution reporting, so it may take a while to get there with IPE products.”
A significant part of the increase is again coming from a Euro/US-Dollar swing – a 20% lower Euro drove price increases, accumulated exchange rate effect of other currencies versus the Euro and a higher valuation of transaction performed in US Dollars.
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented: “Although 16% sounds like a healthy increase, we have to keep in mind that not all of it comes from higher demand or organic growth opportunities, but from financial effects. We will see this effect weaken over the course of the year. Halfway through 2015, it seems clear that European distribution will enjoy a double-digit growth across the entire year, provided no massive macro effect will drive the second half into the corner. It remains to be seen how the European export is affected by the weakening of the Chinese expansion.”
Regionally, all countries or major regions except Germany and Russia enjoyed the continued upswing, led by Israel (48%), Turkey (33%) the Nordic Region (31%) and Eastern Europe (29.5%) The major regions meandered around the average growth: UK grew by 17% to 153 Million Euro, France by 18.3% to 145 Million Euro, Italy by 13.6% to 183 Million Euro, Nordic by 31% to 185 Million and Eastern Europe by over 29% to 238 Million Euro. Germany, by far the largest region, only reported a 5.9% growth to 546 Million Euro. Russia was the only country to report negative numbers, all due to embargo situation.
Georg Steinberger: “We have seen the currency effects playing out differently throughout the regions, with Italy and Germany obviously affected most by the weaker Euro. This will most probably balance out toward the end of 2015, when the difference between Euro and Dollar will become less of an issue.”
On the product side, there was a clear trend towards more complex components and lower growth of many commodity products (although also distorted by the currency swing): With 41%, Other Logic grew fastest to nearly 100 Million Euro, followed by Programmable Logic (26% to 150 Million Euro). Memories grew 16.3% to 143 Million Euro, Discretes by 17.1% to 105 Million Euro, Sensors by 17.6% to 41 Million Euro, Analog by 15.3% to 543 Million Euro and Optoelectronics by 15% to 191 Million Euro. Below the quarter average: MOS Micro (13.9% to 384 Million Euro), Standard Logic (8.7% to 32 Million Euro) and Power (5.3% to 171 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “In a nutshell, there is a clear difference between high end products and most of the commodities. While standard products lacked in dynamics, the higher end logic, programmable products and MOS Micro products certainly thrived. When the currency effects subside towards the end of 2015, we may again see meaningful organic growth numbers at product level.”
DMASS has started to report on Passive Components, Electromechanical Components and Power Supplies as well, to complete the distribution market picture. Due to the early stages of the reporting, numbers will only be shared among the reporting members. Steinberger: “We still work on DMASS IPE coverage and memberships (distributors and suppliers). It took us 25 years with semiconductors to become the default on distribution reporting, so it may take a while to get there with IPE products.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments