Sanmina is manufacturing subcontractor for Nexstim

Nexstim Plc, a medical technology company aiming to improve rehabilitation for stroke patients through the use of non-invasive brain stimulation, has selected Sanmina to manufacture all systems.

Janne Huhtala, Chief Executive of Nexstim, commented: “The selection of Sanmina, a global leader in medical manufacturing signals the strong long-term growth strategy for Nexstim for both our NBS and NBT systems. We look forward to working with Sanmina as we near the interim data read-out from our Phase III study of NBT in stroke therapy.”



Eeva-Liisa Kylmanen, Vice President and Plant Manager, Sanmina Haukipudas commented: “Sanmina is proud to partner with companies like Nexstim, helping them produce products that improve patient outcomes and quality of life with innovative new treatments for brain stimulation and therapy.”



The transfer of system production from Innokas Medical Oy is not expected to affect delivery capabilities for financial year 2015. The transfer project is expected to be completed within six months. The expenses of this transfer are not estimated to be significant.