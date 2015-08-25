© 4designersart dreamstime.com

SK Hynix – invests USD 26 billion in new chip factories

SK Hynix is spending big bucks. Two new chip plants will be built, an investment of some USD 26 billion.

SK Hynix is the world's second largest producer of DRAM. Now, the company wants to update the production technologies to compete with rivals such as Samsung, Toshiba and Micron. The two new plants, located in South Korea, will be completed by 2024, Reuters writes.



The DRAM market has for a long time been struggling with falling prices – and profitability. It is only recently that the situation has stabilized somewhat. However, this new investment is unlikely to harm the market, HMC Investment analyst Greg Roh told the newspaper.



"The memory chip industry is already firmly controlled by a handful of companies, so there's no reason for any parties involved to start a game of chicken." He points out that the investment is in line with rivals like Samsung.