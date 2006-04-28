Celestica announces<br>lowered revenues for its first quarter

Celestica´s revenues for the first quarter went down 10 percent from the same period last year.

Celestica´s revenues reached $1.9 billion in the first quarter 2006. Celestica reported a net loss of $17.4 million. That could be compared to the loss for the first quarter 2005 of $11.6 million.



“Our results in the first quarter reflected the impact of a seasonal revenue decline from the fourth quarter as well as substantial investments being made to support our major new program launches and growth in our low-cost facilities,” said Steve Delaney, CEO, Celestica. “We continue to see a positive demand environment into the second quarter. As our new programs ramp, material flows stabilize and restructuring activities continue as planned, we expect to show improvements in our operating results in the coming quarters.”