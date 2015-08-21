© nickondr dreamstime.com

Intel collaborates with Razer on VR

Razer is working with Intel to deliver a consumer-ready desktop and VR-enabled camera based on Intel RealSense technology for a wide range of experiential applications.

Among the novel features of this technology is automatic background removal, which allows game streamers and video conferencing users to remove or replace backgrounds for a more entertaining and immersive experience. Intel RealSense Cameras are also capable of 3D scanning, motion and gesture recognition, allowing product designers to bring real-world objects and bodies into virtual spaces.



“Razer is excited to be working with Intel, using Intel RealSense technology to help pioneer work for game broadcasting, as well as with VR, with support from the growing OSVR movement,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer. “Gamers will, we expect, be able to enhance their broadcasting and VR experience in unprecedented ways.”



“This is a great opportunity to make Intel RealSense technology easily accessible to the gaming and VR communities. We are proud of the beautiful design of Razer’s Intel RealSense Camera peripheral and we look forward to enabling innovation in the gaming world together.” – Dr. Achin Bhowmik, general manager of Perceptual Computing