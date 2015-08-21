© pichetw dreamstime.com

Altium to acquire Octopart and Ciiva

Altium Limited has announced the acquisition of two electronic parts content and search providers, Octopart and Ciiva.

A definitive purchase agreement has been signed to acquire Octopart, a provider of electronic parts data and specialized inventory search. In addition, a finalized agreement has been signed to acquire Ciiva, a cloud-based electronic component management system that controls and tracks components throughout the product lifecycle management process. These acquisitions will enable Altium to expand their product lineup to include an integrated content strategy for enhanced component management workflows.



“The acquisitions of Octopart and Ciiva represent a significant step forward in the evolution of the Altium content strategy,” said Aram Mirkazemi, CEO at Altium. “Tightly integrated CAD models and part supply information will bring a state change to the way in which parts selection and component management are performed during and after the design process is completed.”