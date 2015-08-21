© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Automotive awarded order for comfort systems

Kongsberg Automotive has been awarded a seven year agreement with a European premium automaker for the supply of seat comfort systems to a mid-size/large luxury SUV.

The contract is worth an estimated EUR 15.8 million (NOK 145 million) over its lifetime, and production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2016 from KA's facility in Pruszkow, Poland.



The vehicle that KA will supply to combines off-road ability and luxury. KA will supply comfort systems including lumbar support systems for the front seats and seat heat systems for all three seat rows.



"Providing seat comfort solutions to the premium seat and car makers in a growing segment of the automotive industry is exactly what we want to achieve, and this is a great win for us. Our leading seat comfort technology and experience, coupled with our strong market orientation and global footprint provide a solid value proposition to customers”, said Hans Jørgen Mørland, VP Sales & Marketing for Kongsberg Automotive's Interior business area.