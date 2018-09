It's happening: Evertiq launching app

© evertiq

Now, we are releasing our Evertiq app - a more flexible way to access all of the electronics business news - wherever you are.

This Friday morning we take the opportunity to be a little bit extra proud. Our app has finally premiered - tailored to help all users keep track of the electronics industry.In the app you will find our daily fresh news that is updated in real time. The app also allows you to access all our sites: evertiq.com for global news, evertiq.se for the latest news in Scandinavia, evertiq.pl for Polish news and evertiq.de for the German news.In the near future we will also offer so-called push notifications to our users - which means that the most important news arrive directly on your phone - and that you are always up to date on the very latest.Go in and read more about the app at this [ link ]. The download is free, the app is available for both Android and iOS.