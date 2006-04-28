Flextronics reports weakened results

Flextronics announed its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Both net sales and GAAP net income where lowered than previous year.

Flextronics total net sales reached $15.56 billion for the full year ended March 31 2006. That is a decline from $15.59 billion in 2005. Flextronics net income went down from $340 million to $141 million.



When not counting the restructuring costs and other charges Flextronics net income rose from $388 million to $417 million.