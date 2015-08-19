© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

IBL acquires assets of Deltav

IBL-Löttechnik IBL has acquired the assets of DeltaV Srl and its U.S. subsidiary, DeltaV Americas, and will now develop, manufacture and market a line of automated optical inspection (AOI) and inspection products.

IBL-Löttechnik will develop, manufacture and market a line of automated optical inspection (AOI) and inspection products through its newly formed and wholly-owned subsidiary Delvitec Gmbh. Delvitec’s headquarters, R&D and manufacturing operations are located in Forchheim, Germany and it operates a U.S. subsidiary in Minneapolis, Minnesota which provides sales and support services to the Americas.



Delvitec will sell and support the complete product line previously offered by DeltaV including the AOI systems formerly sold under Orprovision name, Test Solutions, Cloud and Autoadaptive inspection products. IBL Technologies will continue to market its premium line of vapor phase reflow machines.



“At IBL, we are focused on helping manufacturers deal with advanced technology challenges. As products shrink, soldering technology and inspection become very critical. Delvitec’s AOI product family enables us to provide our customers with a solution that addresses both these areas,” said Jochen Lipp, IBL Technologies CEO.



Delvitec intends to fully support the DeltaV Orprovision AOI system and yield optimizing software product line.



“The asset acquisition has given Delvitec a large installed user base. Our newly-formed company will continue to support those machines with both technical resources and spares inventory. Our goal is to ensure that both DeltaV and IBL customers see this acquisition as an enhancement to the service, support and breadth of product solutions they have previously known,” Lipp added.