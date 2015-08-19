© cumypah dreamstime.com

ESCATEC appoints new General Manager in Malaysia

ESCATEC has appointed Daniel Moersdorf as General Manager for two of its EMS manufacturing facilities in Malaysia where he will be responsible for over 600 staff.

Mr. Moersdorf has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan and worked with ThyssenKrupp Elevators for the past six years in senior level roles in management, sales and manufacturing. Before he joined ESCATEC, he was tasked with the growth of the Asian Residential Elevator Business as Managing Director Asia-Pacific for ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions and was based in China.



“I look forward to expanding ESCATEC’s EMS business,” he said. “ESCATEC is in an exciting business segment that will experience more growth in the near future as companies want to partner with EMS companies that deliver quality products at competitive prices. Its state of the art manufacturing facilities can provide customers with a complete range of service from design to high volume fully integrated manufacturing of final products. We are able to manufacture these products in high quantity combining the efficient manufacturing in Malaysia with the high standards of quality and reliability expected from a Swiss business.”



Markus Walther, ESCATEC’s CEO, said, “ESCATEC enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality and professionalism that stems from our Swiss approach to business and employees. Daniel is an outstanding manager with years of experience that will be invaluable in thinking outside the box and providing innovative solutions to build partnerships with multinational companies who want quality without compromise.”