© filmfoto dreamstime.com

15 % to leave HTC

HTC Corporation has announced a program of business realignment with a leaner and more agile operating model.

The program includes the establishment of new business units, to create greater focus and profitable growth in key areas of premium smartphones, virtual reality, and connected lifestyle products.



This realignment will also involve a streamlining of operations to result in an expected reduction in operating expenditure of 35%; this includes an expected 15% in headcount.



“HTC is an inspirational company driven by innovative people, with a unique blend of expertise in hardware and software integration, advanced technology and world-class design. Now, as we diversify beyond smartphones, we need a flexible and dynamic organization to ensure we can take advantage of all of the exciting opportunities in the connected lifestyle space,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. “This strategic realignment of our business will ensure that each product group has the right focus, the right resources and the right expertise to win new markets.”