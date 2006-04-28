Arrow awarded by FCI

Arrow wins FCI distributor of year award for third year running for the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Interconnection specialist FCI has named Arrow Electronics as its Distributor of the Year for the Nordic region for the third year running, in recognition of the highest sales achieved by any distributor in 2005. The award was presented by FCI's CDC (Communications Data and Consumer) division and relates to the Nordic countries and the Baltic States.



The award is made based on business growth in comparison with the distribution network as a whole, together with other criteria including customer support, design-in effort, business planning and an assessment of the working relationship.



Ronald Velda, FCI CDC European distribution manager, said: “This award is based not only upon business growth but also commitment, flexibility and the overall quality of the partnership. Arrow's level of commitment in the region is higher than ever, and our close partnership has resulted in improved design-in and product supply initiatives, which benefit existing and new customers alike.”

Gitte Iversen, marketing manager, connectors and Emech for Arrow Nordic, added: “Winning this award for the third year in succession is an unparalleled achievement, which reflects our strong relationship with FCI CDC and our expertise in passive, electromechanical and connector technologies.”



Photo caption:

Gitte Iversen of Arrow receives the FCI Distributor of the Year Award for the Nordic region from Ronald Velda of FCI. Also pictured (L to R): Bernt Haakull, Jan Dahlen, Andy Schmidt and Peter Risendal of Arrow.