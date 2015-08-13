© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Aspocomp lowers forecast for 2015

The Finnish PCB-manufacturer Aspocomp lowers its net sales and profit forecast for 2015 because demand from

its three major customers was clearly weaker than expected.

Aspocomp lowers its net sales and profit forecast for 2015 because demand from its three major customers was clearly weaker than expected, with a year-on-year decline of EUR 4.5 million in deliveries.



The other customers level of demand has evolved according to the strategy and increased by about 30 percent (EUR

1.3 million) compared to the reference period. According to the new forecast, net sales in 2015 are expected to be between EUR 18 and 20 million and operating result excluding non-recurring items between EUR -0.7 and 0.5 million.



In its previous outlook (Interim Report on April 28, 2015) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales in 2015 would be between EUR 20 and 25 million and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between EUR 0.0 and 2.0 million.



Sales are not expected to increase until the fourth quarter, as deliveries to major customers are expected to grow and return back to normal from September onwards.