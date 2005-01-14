Flextronics, EDC, to axe hundreds of jobs

Two EMS-providers, Flextronics and EDC, today announced big numbers of lay offs at their facilities in Sweden.

Flextronics International will cut down nearly hundreds of workers at its Västerås plant in Sweden due to a reorganisation. Also local Swedish EMS-provider EDC AB announced a cut down of 90 workers as the company relocates nearly half of its manufacturing to Eastern Europe.