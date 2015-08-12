© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Viking Technology Collaborates with Sony Corporation

Viking Technology, a division of Sanmina Corporation, has announced its collaboration agreement with Sony Corporation to develop the next generation of Non-Volatile Dual in-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) products.

"Viking has a strong legacy developing Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM) products over several generations from DDR2 to DDR4," said Hamid Shokrgozar, President, Viking Technology. "This partnership with Sony solidifies a long term roadmap for our NVDIMM products by utilizing next generation ReRAM Storage Class Memory from Sony. This product roadmap is also very important for our customers, who are deploying this key technology in their next generation computing and storage products. It also sets the stage for future Persistent Memory module solutions not only for Viking but for the enterprise storage and server markets."