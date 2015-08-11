© yury asotov dreamstime.com

The market to HTC: Not impressed

HTC has taken a beating this year with the stocks plunging some 60 percent, and yesterday the market valued pushed below the company's cash on hand.

It is Bloomberg who writes that this means the market is not impressed... to go easy on the battered company. The newspaper writes that the market price stood at $1.5 billion on Monday, or NT$47 billion, below the NT$47.2 billion cash it had at the end of June.



HTC has been trying to find it's place in the increasingly complicated handset market for some time. Samsung is steaming on, Apple as well. The two of them are competing for the high end customers. And the lower end of the spectrum is also filling up with both familiar names and newcomers. This means that HTC is now out of the top-10 when it comes to global handset deliveries.