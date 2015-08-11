© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Nokia heading for phones at light speed?

The rumours have been going around for a while now, that the former king of mobile phones, Nokia, might be heading towards a comeback.

Giving more fuel to the rumours, Reuters reports that Nokia is hiring software experts, testing new products and seeking sales partners - possibly to pilot a comeback in the mobile phone area. However, if you are familiar with the story around Microsoft's acquisition of the former giant, you are also aware that the deal says Nokia cannot re-enter the handset-sector before 2016.



Preparations seems to be underway, however. And Nokia is already heading back into the consumer-fold, with the VR-camera showcased earlier this summer, and the N1-tablet.



Reuters also reports that a dozen of jobs have been advertised , many in product development and Android-engineers. A source also told the newspaper that the planned lay offs of some 70 people in Nokia's Android-division will be halved.