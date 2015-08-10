© alinoubigh dreamstime.com Analysis | August 10, 2015
Conductive Ink Market Reaches $2.8 Billion in 2020
Core applications of PV and touch panels continue to grow demand, but new opportunities emerge in form the form of wearable technology, circuit boards and structural electronics, IDTechEx Research writes.
The photovoltaic market has traditionally dominated the conductive paste market. Here, firing type silver pastes are screen printed atop billions of photovoltaic silicon wafers. The PV market experienced a drastic consolidation period between 2007 and 2014, causing the paste market to dip and also to consolidate. Growth is however now back in the underlying PV sector, causing volume demand to grow despite the gradual annual decline in silver content per wafer.
Copper to penetrate the touch screen markets
The touch screen market is growing even though the uptake of large-sized touch has lagged expectation. Here, low temperature silver pastes are screen printed as the edge electrodes. A big trend is towards narrowing the bezel even more in order to make thinner bezels around screens which consumers desire. This trend will ultimately push screen printing beyond its limits in the long term and will open door for other printing methods.
There is also continued pressure to switch to copper based inks to reduce cost. Here, the suppliers want to offer the same for less. There has been tremendous effort but copper is far behind silver in its technology learning curve therefore technical challenges still need to be ironed out. However, IDTechEx expects that the rising sales figures for innovative sintering machines (machines that prevent copper oxidization) to finally open the door for the flow of copper sales. This is a space to closely watch.
Fresh enthusiasm for silver nanoparticles
The market for silver nanoparticles remains small but the mood is changing. Larger companies have entered the scene, helping change a landscape previously in exclusive possession of small players. There is a robust and diverse application pipeline emerging and success in one will transform the fortune of the industry. These are critical years for this industry as suppliers seek to evolve out of custom development work with select customers to large scale volume sales.
Wearable electronics
Wearable electronics is now trending and so the topic is on all suppliers agenda including conductive inks suitable for textiles. Many detect an opportunity in creating speciality inks that can be washed and stretched. The idea is that the printed inks can act either as an interconnect or a piezoresistive sensor on textiles.
We are at the beginning of the beginning. At this stage, we witness many electronic-on-textile product concepts being quickly prototyped and marketed by nimble, small players. Many suppliers now set up partnerships with these small players to test out the markets. This sector is however far from mature and inks suppliers need to change formulation so their inks survive tough washing, stretching and adhesion tests. The race is on but all ink suppliers are keen to enable
e-textile possibilities.
Printed circuit boards
Using printing to rapidly prototype PCBs is being given a second chance. This time the market is emerging at two extreme ends: the hobbyist as well as the professional. In the former, small and simple machines create crude and simple (single and rarely double sided) circuits with low conductivity and wide tracks (e.g., 500 um). These machine makers raise money using crowd funding and price their products at the low end. IDTechEx Research expects this trend to soon fizzle out because the incumbent, a low priced CNC machine, offers much more for less so chances are that the substitute will not succeed. The consumable costs for printing will be a further handicap as will be their inability to cost effectively create a continuous ground plane.
The professional end is a different story. Here, complex inkjet printing systems are being engineered that can deposit alternating layers of silver nanoparticle and insulting inks, thereby creating multi-layer PCBs with narrow tracks compatible with most SMDs. The target market here is rapid prototyping or low volume manufacture of boards with 4 layers or higher (etching PCBs gets more tricky with increasing layer numbers). This approach seeks to reduce prototyping turnaround time for multi-layer circuits and enable keeping all the circuit IP in house.
The value proposition seems strong but major question marks remain. The printed PCB may not have the same high frequency behaviour as the etched one. The turnaround time issue is only acute for 5 layers or more, and most importantly the technology itself is not yet market ready and we can verify if it will do what it says in the tin.
Combining printed electronics and 3D printing
IDTechEx Research now also detects a trend towards combining printed electronics and 3D printing. The idea is to weave electronics into 3D printed objects. Various approaches are being developed in parallel. Conductive filaments are improving but they remain barely conductive, not even coming close to levels that enable useful circuits. Aerosol deposition is making good progress but it is at its best for depositing on the final surface. Standard printed conductive inks have a high sintering temperature, often above the glass temperature of 3D plastic whilst UV curing can have many side effects on polymer properties.
Structural electronics
Molded electronics is a subset of structural electronics, a grand trend that sees electronics disappear into body of objects. Here, the idea is to put in the electronics on plastic films so they can be molded or thermoformed into 3D shapes. This way the electronics is part of object and not an extension of it.
Complete Analysis of the Sector
The conductive ink and paste market remains one of the largest and most dynamic sectors in printed electronics. It is often perceived that this technology is old hat, but the industry keeps itself very dynamic by offering new products and by findings new markets. The technology is not stale even in the more mature sectors like PV as here too cut-throat competition is pushing through rapid incremental product improvements. The strong pipeline of newly emerging market outlets also creates new requirements and opportunities. Next generation technologies like copper or nano inks also progress as the existing incumbent paste technologies are thought to soon plateau, although they so far always managed to stay ahead of the game.
Copper to penetrate the touch screen markets
The touch screen market is growing even though the uptake of large-sized touch has lagged expectation. Here, low temperature silver pastes are screen printed as the edge electrodes. A big trend is towards narrowing the bezel even more in order to make thinner bezels around screens which consumers desire. This trend will ultimately push screen printing beyond its limits in the long term and will open door for other printing methods.
There is also continued pressure to switch to copper based inks to reduce cost. Here, the suppliers want to offer the same for less. There has been tremendous effort but copper is far behind silver in its technology learning curve therefore technical challenges still need to be ironed out. However, IDTechEx expects that the rising sales figures for innovative sintering machines (machines that prevent copper oxidization) to finally open the door for the flow of copper sales. This is a space to closely watch.
Fresh enthusiasm for silver nanoparticles
The market for silver nanoparticles remains small but the mood is changing. Larger companies have entered the scene, helping change a landscape previously in exclusive possession of small players. There is a robust and diverse application pipeline emerging and success in one will transform the fortune of the industry. These are critical years for this industry as suppliers seek to evolve out of custom development work with select customers to large scale volume sales.
Wearable electronics
Wearable electronics is now trending and so the topic is on all suppliers agenda including conductive inks suitable for textiles. Many detect an opportunity in creating speciality inks that can be washed and stretched. The idea is that the printed inks can act either as an interconnect or a piezoresistive sensor on textiles.
We are at the beginning of the beginning. At this stage, we witness many electronic-on-textile product concepts being quickly prototyped and marketed by nimble, small players. Many suppliers now set up partnerships with these small players to test out the markets. This sector is however far from mature and inks suppliers need to change formulation so their inks survive tough washing, stretching and adhesion tests. The race is on but all ink suppliers are keen to enable
e-textile possibilities.
Printed circuit boards
Using printing to rapidly prototype PCBs is being given a second chance. This time the market is emerging at two extreme ends: the hobbyist as well as the professional. In the former, small and simple machines create crude and simple (single and rarely double sided) circuits with low conductivity and wide tracks (e.g., 500 um). These machine makers raise money using crowd funding and price their products at the low end. IDTechEx Research expects this trend to soon fizzle out because the incumbent, a low priced CNC machine, offers much more for less so chances are that the substitute will not succeed. The consumable costs for printing will be a further handicap as will be their inability to cost effectively create a continuous ground plane.
The professional end is a different story. Here, complex inkjet printing systems are being engineered that can deposit alternating layers of silver nanoparticle and insulting inks, thereby creating multi-layer PCBs with narrow tracks compatible with most SMDs. The target market here is rapid prototyping or low volume manufacture of boards with 4 layers or higher (etching PCBs gets more tricky with increasing layer numbers). This approach seeks to reduce prototyping turnaround time for multi-layer circuits and enable keeping all the circuit IP in house.
The value proposition seems strong but major question marks remain. The printed PCB may not have the same high frequency behaviour as the etched one. The turnaround time issue is only acute for 5 layers or more, and most importantly the technology itself is not yet market ready and we can verify if it will do what it says in the tin.
Combining printed electronics and 3D printing
IDTechEx Research now also detects a trend towards combining printed electronics and 3D printing. The idea is to weave electronics into 3D printed objects. Various approaches are being developed in parallel. Conductive filaments are improving but they remain barely conductive, not even coming close to levels that enable useful circuits. Aerosol deposition is making good progress but it is at its best for depositing on the final surface. Standard printed conductive inks have a high sintering temperature, often above the glass temperature of 3D plastic whilst UV curing can have many side effects on polymer properties.
Structural electronics
Molded electronics is a subset of structural electronics, a grand trend that sees electronics disappear into body of objects. Here, the idea is to put in the electronics on plastic films so they can be molded or thermoformed into 3D shapes. This way the electronics is part of object and not an extension of it.
Complete Analysis of the Sector
The conductive ink and paste market remains one of the largest and most dynamic sectors in printed electronics. It is often perceived that this technology is old hat, but the industry keeps itself very dynamic by offering new products and by findings new markets. The technology is not stale even in the more mature sectors like PV as here too cut-throat competition is pushing through rapid incremental product improvements. The strong pipeline of newly emerging market outlets also creates new requirements and opportunities. Next generation technologies like copper or nano inks also progress as the existing incumbent paste technologies are thought to soon plateau, although they so far always managed to stay ahead of the game.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments