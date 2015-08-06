© evertiq

UL certification for PCBs with embedded RFID

Two years ago Beta Layout's Embedded RFID technology, named Magic-PCB, was patented in the USA. In a continuing process this technology has been evaluated according to US safety standards for electronic products.

As Beta Layout recently obtained the Certificate of Compliance from the Underwriters Laboratory they now meet the requirements of the industry.



By embedding Murata's Magicstrap UHF RFID module into the Printed Circuit Board, every PCB is identifiable from the cradle to the grave. Each RFID module has a unique identifying code and a user memory. Typical fields of application are process control, product security and recycling.