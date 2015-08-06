© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Bittium appoints new CEO

As a result from the sale of the Automotive business on July 1, 2015, Bittium Corporation has decided some changes to the company’s management.

Hannu Huttunen has been appointed CEO of Bittium Corporation as of August 7, 2015. Huttunen has been working for Bittium since November 1, 2010 as the president of Wireless Business Segment and Managing Director of Elektrobit Technologies Ltd.



The contract of Bittiums current CEO Jukka Harju terminates on August 6, 2015 by mutual consent, and he will not continue at Bittium after August 2015. Harju has been the company’s CEO since June 4, 2009.



CFO Veli-Pekka Paloranta has decided to move to another company in November 2015 and has resigned from Bittium. He will continue as Bittiums CFO until November 2015. Paloranta has worked for as Bittiums CFO since 2010 and held

other positions in the company since 2002.



Pekka Kunnari has been appointed as CFO of Bittium Corporation as of beginning of November 2015. He has been working as Vice President, Finance in Wireless Business Segment since 2011 and in other positions in the finance department since 2001.