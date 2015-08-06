© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Semi sales hit $27.993 billion in June

Worldwide semiconductor sales in June 2015 amounted to USD 27.993 billion, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

The worldwide sales figure represents a 0.4% decrease from May. In Europe, semiconductor sales followed a similar pattern: in June sales amounted to USD 2.826 billion, down 1.7% from May. All growth figures represent a three month rolling average.



Despite the overall decline there were – compared to May - areas of growth in Europe. This is true in particular for MOS microcontroller units and for the MOS DSP product categories. In addition the memory market showed good growth, for example for total MOS Drams and for NOR Flash.



Looking at application-specific chips, sales of semiconductor devices designed to be used in automotive, wired communication and consumer applications performed particularly well in June.



On Euro basis semiconductor sales in Europe were at EUR 2.556 billion in June 2015, down 2.9% from May. Looking at year-on-year growth, Euro-Dollar exchange rates have still a significant impact on the sales picture. On US dollar basis sales in Europe declined by 11.5% whereas on Euro basis sales increased by 9.8%.