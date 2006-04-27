Electronics Production | April 27, 2006
Europe important for PartnerTech
CEO Mikael Jonson told at the PartnerTech annual meeting that PartnerTech's performance in 2005 created a solid platform for growth in 2006.
The EMS-provider entered the Finnish market in 2005 by acquiring KSH-Productor Oy and invested in new plants in Poland and elsewhere. Expansion continued in February 2006 with the acquisition of Th Kristiansen in Norway. PartnerTech, which won a number of strategic contracts in 2005, reported sales growth of 35.9% in the first quarter.
The meeting approved the following resolutions of the board:
· to distribute a per-share dividend of SEK 1.30, or a total of SEK 15.8 million, to shareholders for the 2005 fiscal year (record date – Tuesday, May 2, projected distribution date – Friday, May 5)
· to reappoint Johan Ek, Rune Glavare, Mikael Jonson, Dag Tigerschiöld, Patrik Tigerschiöld and Claes Wretlind as board members, and to appoint Dag Tigerschiöld as chairman of the board
· that the board consist of six (6) members and no deputies until the adjournment of the next annual meeting
· to award remuneration of SEK 320,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 160,000 to each remaining member of the board chosen by the annual meeting and not employed by the company, as well as amounts to the auditor as per approved invoices, for the period that runs through the conclusion of the next annual meeting
· proposed principles for the appointment of a three-member nominating committee to which the shareholders with the greatest number of votes have the opportunity to appoint one representative each
· to empower the board to reach a decision on the issue of up to 1,245,300 new shares at a par value of SEK five (5) each to enable acquisitions
· to amend the articles of association in compliance with the new Companies Act (Swedish Code of Statutes 2005:551)
· to discharge the members of the board and the CEO from liability with respect to 2005
