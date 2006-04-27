Irish firm teams up with chip giant

Limerick based Ashling Microsystems has signed a deal with the Silicon Valley based chip giant SST (Silicon Storage Technology) to create development tools for them.

Ashling will supply development tools for SST's Theseus Titanium chips. The tools include hardware emulators, source-level debug software and software drivers.



John Murphy, managing director of Ashling Microsystems, commented: “SST chose Ashling because of our expertise in smart card development tools. Theseus Titanium developers will benefit from our many years of experience supporting the smart card market with best-in-class development tools.”